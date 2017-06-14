Wisconsin politicians speak out following Virginia shooting

Wisconsin politicians are speaking out after one of their own became a victim of gunman during baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday.

Representative Ron Kind said he worked with Rep. Steve Scalise on a number of issues and says he's a decent guy.

"He's a friend of mine, I know him pretty well," Rep. Kind said. "My thoughts and prayers are with him and the four other people injured in the shooting and I'm grateful for the heroic acts of capitol police on scene."

According to Kind, Rep. Scalise is assigned security detail as House Majority Whip, a leadership position. Other members of congress not in positions of leadership are not afforded that luxury.

"It's very tragic, but he does have his very own personal security detail so if we didn't have someone of leadership at practice, who knows how long it would have taken for the police or first responders to arrive at the scene to protect the others who were there."

Two of the individuals injured are capitol police officers, who returned gunfire with the suspect, 66-year-old James Hodgkinson. He eventually died of his injuries.

While the incident did involve members of Congress, some say it's important to refrain from putting a political label on the tragedy.

"It's tempting to attach it to other things, like how divided our country is right now or how divided our politics are," UWL Political Science Professor Tim Dale, said. "That really takes away from an acknowledgment that this was a tragic event and something that happened but there are many people out there who disagree politically who are not engaging in acts of violence."

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday's Republicans versus Democrats baseball game will be played as scheduled.