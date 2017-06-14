Viroqua's Stalsberg drafted by Detroit

Mitch Stalsberg helped pitch Viroqua High School to the Division 2 state title game in 2014.

Now he'll get a chance to pursue his big league dreams with the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers selected the Viroqua native and Winona State junior in the 23rd round of Wednesday's Major League Draft.

Stalsberg finished this past season with 86 strikeouts in just 58 and a third innings for the Warriors.

He was a first team all-state selection his senior year at Viroqua and pitched eight games for the La Crosse Loggers last season.