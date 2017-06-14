La Crosse City council member hopes for new retail at K-mart site

A La Crosse City Council member wants to work quickly to develop the K-mart property on Losey and Jackson.

You may know the store, which opened in 1965, is set to close in September.

Gary Padesky is concerned the property could fall into disrepair if it's not developed. He is hoping for another retail store at that location, but how fast that development moves along depends on K-mart's parent company Sears.

Still, Padesky thinks because of the location the property should generate a lot of interest.