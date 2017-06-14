Golfers take the green for a good cause

On Wednesday afternoon, golfers teed up despite rainy weather for the 26th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit Children's Miracle Network.

For the first time this year, the event was renamed The Scott Bjorge Memorial Tournament in honor of the man instrumental in building the event.

The tee-off at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Onalaska was delayed by 30 minutes because of rain. Golfers waited inside enjoying food, drinks, and conversation.

Roger Bjorge, owner of CPC Printing & Promotions, said it is the first year it rained on tournament day.

"This is actually the first time we've been held up," Bjorge said. "The weather--we've been really fortunate with the weather. We've never been rained out."

He said despite the weather, many teams played in the tournament to support Children's Miracle Network.

"All the money stays here. Every dollar they raise stays right here in La Crosse, in the La Crosse area," Bjorge said. "So, people like to support things like that. And, the La Crosse area is great at that. They're really good at supporting things and helping people out."

Last year, the Crescent Printing and Promotions Golf Classic raised more than $13 thousand. Organizers hope to raise even more this year.