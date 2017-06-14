Wisconsin Senate approves relaxing baiting prohibition - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin Senate approves relaxing baiting prohibition

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The state Senate has passed a bill that would relax Wisconsin's prohibition on baiting and feeding deer in counties with chronic wasting disease.

Baiting and feeding for the purpose of hunting or training dogs is currently banned in counties where CWD is present as well as in neighboring counties. The prohibition is designed to slow CWD's spread by keeping deer from congregating over bait and feed piles.

Under the bill approved by the Senate on Wednesday, the ban would last three years in counties with CWD if no additional deer test positive. The ban would last two years in neighboring counties.

Conservationists oppose the change, saying it will lead to the spread of CWD. Supporters say those fears are unfounded.

It passed 19-13 with no one speaking against it. It now heads to the Assembly.

