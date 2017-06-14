Aquinas seeks revenge in State soccer semifinal

The Aquinas Blugolds are gearing up for a re-match at the WIAA State Soccer Tournament Thursday in Milwaukee.

Aquinas will take on Brookfield Academy in the Division 4 semifinals.

The Blue Knights handed Aquinas one of their three losses earlier this season in a 1-0 final.

The players admit that loss stung a little bit and they knew another showdown at State was possible.

"It was in like the last ten minutes, the goal in that game. So we're all out for revenge. We had that one kind of stolen out from underneath us. We're pretty excited to have a chance to get back at them," said senior defensive back Maeve Miller.

"I think we learned we need to finish our chances we have in front of the net because it was a really close game and I think we could have come out on top. S we just really have to work to finish our chances and keep defending well," said senior Central Defender Meghan Mazzola.

Aquinas is making it's third straight trip to State and seventh overall.

Thursday's game at Uihlein Soccer Park is set for 4:30 PM.