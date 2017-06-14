Clown Camp descends upon Viterbo University

For over 30 years Clown Camp has been the premier training program for aspiring clowns or clowns looking to improve their skill sets. In fact, roughly 6,000 people from over 25 countries have attended this program over the years. The event took place at Viterbo University this year.

The campers come to La Crosse for a common purpose...to learn to be the best entertainer they can while learning all the ins and outs of this special art form. Bruce Johnson, one of the core staff members for the Clown camp adds, "It was started in 1981 by Dr. Richard Snowberg who lives here in La Crosse. We took a 5 year hiatus and started back up again two years ago. It's the oldest and largest training program in the world for clowning."

Clown Camp attracts people of all nationalities. Bruce says, "We have had clowns come from as far as South Africa, New Zealand, Japan, and Malaysia...". It's no wonder campers come from around the world. Attendees are offered a plethora of classes to enhance their appearance and humor. The campers are offered a plethora of classes to enhance their appearance and humor. Bob Neil, AKA Kiwi The Clown is one of the many instructors at the camp. Bob says, "I'm doing make up preparations, teaching them how to do their make up. I'm also doing a couple other classes on safety clowning and this type of thing, so some of these people are kind of brand new to it and have never had make up on before. Some people have been here year after year after year. We have different levels of classes for the beginner and the advanced."

Clown Camp 2017

Young or old and nursing home or birthday party, everyone can benefit from the laughter a clown can bring. Bruce reveals, "It serves as a social bridge between people. If people are laughing together they aren't fighting each other. It helps give you a new perspective. It gives you a chance to back away from conflict and come back and look at it with a fresh set of eyes and possibly see solutions to problems."

Bob Neil has been in the business for 45 years and when he had the chance to make a terminally ill patient happy, early in his career, he knew this is what he needed to do. Bob summarizes his story that got him solidified into clowning. "We went in and talked to her a little bit, we patted her on the hand and left her a little teddy bear. As we're walking out, she turns her head and said 'Thank you Clowns.' Well the Mother started to cry, we started to cry. Three days later she did pass on. I'm thinking, if I can have that kind of an impact on a dying child why would I ever want to give that up? To this day I start tearing up thinking about it because it made such an impression on me. And that's what keeps me coming back, why would I ever want to quit this when I can do that?"

Needless to say, clowns have big shoes to fill in their line of work and that's why Clown Camps like this are so important to keep the art form alive.

Campers will conclude activities Saturday with an opportunity to go to Baraboo's International Clown Hall of Fame and Circus World.