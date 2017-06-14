New adaptive Born Learning Trail opens in Chad Erickson Park

Ceremonies were held in a grand opening of a new trail in Chad Erickson Park Wednesday night, adapted to be more inclusive for children with disabilities.

The new trail is a Born Learning Trail, one of four in La Crosse County. Those trails function as a way for adults and children to learn actively together through games and informational signs. The trail in Chad Erickson is the first to feature signs with more ways for children and adults with disabilities to better use the trail, such as braille and picture communication symbols.

"Kids all want to be included and if they can't participate in something, they are instantly excluded," said Great Rivers United Way's Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf. "This signage and the adaptive approach was very important."

The trail adaptation was a year long project. Students from UW-La Crosse Inclusive Recreation course designed the new signs. There are 10 total along the trail.