Wisconsin cheese showcased in Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown

The grilled cheese sandwich often is categorized as plain but the recipes competing in the 6th annual Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown were anything but bland.

This year creative cheese connoisseurs across the state and the nation submitted around 1,600 recipes to the competition.

"Our goal is really to inspire people all over the country to experiment with Wisconsin cheese, basically to play with your food," said Suzanne Fanning, vice president of national product communications for the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.

Judging took place Wednesday at The Old Fashioned in Madison. The panel of judges consisted of food writers, bloggers and even a winning chef from the Food Network show Chopped.

Roshni Gurnani, the chef from Chopped, flew in Wednesday morning for the competition. Gurnani said she was excited for her first visit to Wisconsin since she uses many varieties of Wisconsin cheese in her cooking.

“I'm super excited to be in Wisconsin, I've used your cheeses in different forms before, but to be here and to try it fresh, locally and by locals... I am super excited for that,” Gurnani said.

This year's winning grilled cheese sandwich was called The Mississippi Comeback, which features Wisconsin Fontina and cheddar cheese. The winning recipes will be posted on the Grilled Cheese Academy website in August.