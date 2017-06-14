Man drowns in Juneau County pond

The Juneau County Dispatch Center received a call late Saturday night about a man drowning in a Clearfield Township pond.

Officers arrived shortly after 11:30 p.m. and a search of land and water was conducted, but they were unsuccessful in finding the man.

Sunday, at approximately 3:15 a.m., the body of Daniel A. Kuntz was recovered from the pond, near the location he had last been seen.

The search and recovery of Kuntz was done with the help of the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, New Lisbon Police Department, Necedah Fire Department, Camp Douglas EMS, and the Juneau County Coroner's Office.