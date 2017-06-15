West Salem takes down Turner; will play for D2 state title

West Salem had to wait out a more than two hour rain delay plus and extra inning game before theirs, but the wait was worth it.

The Panthers beat Beloit Turner 5-3 in a Division 2 State Semifinal in Appleton late Wednesday night.

West Salem got things going in the second inning scoring three runs without hitting a ball out of the infield.

Alec Gorski drove home one run with a bases loaded fielder's choice.

Austin Kennedy brought home another on an infield single.

A wild pitch brought home the third run in the inning to give West Salem a 3-0 lead.

Alex Jeranek got the start on the mound an pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out eight.

Kennedy went 2-2 with a run scored.

Nick Schultz drove in a pair as well.

The game was originally set to start at 6 PM but didn't begin until 9:20 PM.

West Salem will play for the Division 2 state title Thursday afternoon at three o'clock in Appleton.