West Salem takes down Turner; will play for D2 state title

West Salem had to wait out a more than two hour rain delay plus and extra inning game before theirs, but the wait was worth it.
The Panthers beat Beloit Turner 5-3 in a Division 2 State Semifinal in Appleton late Wednesday night.
West Salem got things going in the second inning scoring three runs without hitting a ball out of the infield.
Alec Gorski drove home one run with a bases loaded fielder's choice.
Austin Kennedy brought home another on an infield single.
A wild pitch brought home the third run in the inning to give West Salem a 3-0 lead.
Alex Jeranek got the start on the mound an pitched six innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out eight.
Kennedy went 2-2 with a run scored.
Nick Schultz drove in a pair as well.
The game was originally set to start at 6 PM but didn't begin until 9:20 PM.
West Salem will play for the Division 2 state title Thursday afternoon at three o'clock in Appleton.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.