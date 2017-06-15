Cashton Live on Main

There's a new music event coming up in Cashton. Pat Brueggen, one of the event organizers joined us on Daybreak to tell us about it. Head to their website to learn more.

Pat and his brother Steve Brueggen, along with Scott Wall of Cashton, have been hoping to host a music festival in downtown Cashton for a while.

Now with help from the Cashton Development Corporation they are hosting an annual summer time music event in Cashton on Main Street.

It takes place on Saturday, June 17. Festivities kick off with a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Cashton Community Hall. Then from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a car and motorcycle show set up on Main Street between the two music stages. A "People's Choice" award will be presented.



There will be music playing all day including a variety of genres. From Island/Caribbean to Rock, Blues and Country. Tickets cost $10 for all day admission. The night concludes with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.