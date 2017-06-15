Summer Solstice Party will benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

A Summer Solstice Party in Black River Falls this weekend will benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The 14th annual event will include a poker run, raffles, food and music.



It all happens Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the Sunset Tavern. This event is especially important for the Oldham family. Their three year old son Blake is one of this year's CMN-hospital heroes.

Blake was born at only one and a half pounds and about a foot long. He's made many trips to the hospital and Children's Miracle Network helps his family pay for transportation costs and has given them food vouchers during his time at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. News 19's Brittany Lake will give you an inside look at his condition in July.