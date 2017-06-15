4th day for jurors in Minnesota trial over motorist shooting

AP Photo
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota jury is returning for its fourth day of deliberations in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
Officer Jeronimo Yanez, a 29-year-old Latino, shot Philando Castile five times just seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a handgun. Castile had a permit and prosecutors say Yanez overreacted to a non-threat.
Yanez testified that Castile was pulling out the gun despite his orders and he feared for his life.
The jury appears to be struggling. Judge William Leary admonished them in a brief hearing Wednesday to keep working.
The 12-member panel includes two black members and no Latinos.
