Court upholds discharge for soliciting sex from recruits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

A state appeals court says a military judge properly punished a Wisconsin Army National Guard soldier for soliciting sex from recruits, marking the first time a state appellate court has weighed in on a court-martial decision.

Jesse Riemer pleaded guilty to six counts of using rank for personal gain, maltreatment of a subordinate and discrediting the military. Military Judge David Klauser sentenced him to 30 days confinement and a bad-conduct discharge.

Under Wisconsin law, court-martial appeals go to the state court of appeals. Riemer asked the 4th District Court of Appeals to dismiss his sentence. The court wrote Thursday that Riemer's appeal marks the first time the law has been triggered. The court ruled Riemer's sentence was fair and wasn't unduly harsh.

Riemer's attorney didn't immediately respond to a message.

