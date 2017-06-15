Public meeting in Wabasha will cover controversial plans for dredged material

The Army Corps of Engineers will be in Wabasha Thursday night to host a public meeting about a drafted plan to manage dredged material from the Upper Mississippi that will affect hundreds of acres of farmland.
The Corps has tentatively selected about 470 acres of farmland in Minnesota and Wisconsin that is suitable for storing the sand from the Mississippi permanently. It could lead to eminent domain seizures of land.
Rep. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa announced he will be at the meeting to protest the plan. Sen. Al Franken and Sen. Tammy Baldwin issued a letter Wednesday to the Corps, urging the group to do more outreach and come up with an alternative solution.
Thursday's meeting at Wabasha-Kellogg High School begins at 7 p.m.
