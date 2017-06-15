Eau Claire man makes American flag out of toy soldiers

A local fraternal organization is celebrating Flag Day one toy soldier at a time.

Jay Dorsey, a 1988 Regis High School graduate, put together a 100 pound display of the American flag made up of more than 4,500 red, white and blue toy soldiers.

It took Dorsey roughly 120 hours to complete, painting and gluing every single soldier. Dorsey's father, who is an Elks Club member, said he is very proud of his son's hard work.

"I'm a very proud daddy of a son who is a gifted artist and good spirit, recognized Flag Day here at the Elks,” said, John Dorsey, a life member of Elk Lodge 402.

You don't have to be a member of the Elk Lodge to see the amazing display. You can stop by The Elks Club, located at 3411 Stein Boulevard in Eau Claire, on weekdays after 2:00 p.m. through July 4.