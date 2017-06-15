Blimp crashes at U.S. Open at Erin Hills

ERIN (WKOW) The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting a blimp crashed late Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

There aren't any details at this point of what happened, however, some are reporting the blimp apparently was on fire before hitting the ground near Highways 83 and 167.

One witness tweeted the pilot looked to have parachuted to safety.

WISN is reporting that the blimp is owned by AirSign, a Florida based company. A company spokesperson told the station that they believed only one person was aboard. The company had sent out a couple of posts on their Twitter feed shortly before the crash, seen below.

One person has been airlifted from the scene.

Madison Seigworth shared this video of the crash.