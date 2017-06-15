Reaction to Justice Gableman not running for re-election

A number of fellow state Supreme Court justices and leaders issued statements following the announcement that Justice Michael Gableman was not seeking another term on the court.

Here are several of their responses:

"Justice Michael Gableman's extraordinary fund of legal knowledge has assisted the Supreme Court in all of its discussions and decisions for almost 10 years. His thoughtful insights and dedication to the rule of law will be greatly missed by the Supreme Court and the people of Wisconsin when he concludes his service on the Supreme Court." - Chief Justice Patience Roggensack

"Nine years ago, then-Judge Michael Gableman courageously stepped forward to run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. His historic election reversed what one judicial commentator accurately termed the “extraordinary activism” of the Court, fundamentally changing its direction by restoring respect for the rule of law. Justice Gableman's opinions showcase his intellect and independence and reflect his resolute defense of the Constitution. While his departure from the Court will be a great loss to the people of Wisconsin, he leaves an enduring mark after 25 years of exemplary public service. When I joined the court two years ago, Justice Gableman warmly welcomed me as a colleague, guided me through the workings of the Court, and provided significant support for my election. I will deeply miss his leadership, friendship, and delightful sense of humor. It has been my honor and privilege to serve with my friend, Justice Gableman." - Justice Rebecca Bradley

"While I will miss working with him, I am happy and excited for Justice Gableman—as a colleague and friend—as he pursues the next chapter of his career. Over the past nine years, I have come to appreciate his intelligence, his commitment to the rule of law, and cherish his good cheer and sense of humor. When we disagree on a point of law, we are able to do so respectfully and without being disagreeable with each other—a trait I think of great importance to the work of the Court and the people we serve. I wish him the best." - Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler