Early scoring ends Independence/Gilmanton's title hopes

The two runs that Athens scored in the top of the 1st inning were all they needed as they beat Independence/Gilmanton in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game in Grand Chute Thursday morning.

The loss ended Independence/Gilmanton's first state baseball tournament trip.

A double in the first by Athens second baseman Seth Coker brought home two to give them the early lead.

The Indees had their chances to get on the board at Fox Cities Stadium, but couldn't connect enough offense to score. They left runners on base, some in scoring position, in all but the first inning-nine altogether for the game. They spread six hits over the course of the game.

Dayne Keenan pitched into the 6th inning, striking out eight and allowing only four hits in the game. Two of those were in the 1st inning

It was Athens' second state title. They last won in 1982.

Independence/Gilmanton ends their season at 23-6.

We'll have highlights from this and the other local state tournament games tonight on the 6 pm and 10 pm Reports.