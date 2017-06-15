Bats propel Aquinas to Division 3 champs

A strong offense helped lead the Aquinas Blugolds to a Division 3 State Baseball Championship.

It's their first state title in baseball since 2007.

The Blugolds shutout Laconia 10-0 Thursday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute to claim the title.

Aquinas got the scoring started in the 1st inning. Leadoff batter Brandon Merfeld reached on a bad throw by shortstop. Bad throwing by the infield also allowed the next batter, Ryan Ellingston to reach third and let Merfeld to score the first run. Jess Ondell then singled up the middle to score Ellingston.

A home run in the 2nd by Nick Schlicht stretched Aquinas' lead to 3-0.

Schlicht and John Savoldelli crossed the plate in the Blugolds 5th inning, once again on a throwing error.

A single by Schlicht in 6th, his third for the game, scored Patrick Suttie to make it 6-0.

Aquinas put the game away with a four-run 7th for what would be the final 10-0 score.

An impressive performance on the mound by Jess Ondell for Aquinas. He threw a complete game shutout. In the 98 pitches he tossed, he allowed just three hits while striking out five and surrendering no walks.

Aquinas finishes the season with a 21-10 record.

