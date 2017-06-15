Temporary TSA Pre-Check Center now at La Crosse Regional Airport

Frequent travelers leaving through La Crosse can make their trips a bit easier through a security program offered in La Crosse until the end of the week.

People enrolled in the TSA Pre-Check get to avoid the hassle when going through airport security. Passengers can avoid issues such as taking off their belts, shoes, or light outerwear. They can also leave their laptops and bags with liquids inside their carry on luggage.

La Crosse Regional Airport Director Clint Torp said enrollment in the program not only helps locally but around the nation. "So once you're enrolled in the program and you've been successfully vetted, you're TSA precheck eligible at any airport in the United States. So it not only let's you go through security a little easier here in La Crosse but also at your other destinations," he said.

Travelers can apply for the pre-check program at the airport from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The cost is $85 dollars and lasts for five years.