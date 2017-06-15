Rising water levels pose dangers for boaters on the Mississippi

On Thursday, the water level on the Mississippi River reached more than eight feet.

High water levels pose safety risks to swimmers and boaters. With the high temperatures and sunshine, more boaters are taking the water, not always paying attention to the dangers that come with high water. Barrels and outside objects can be swept into the water, creating blocks for boats.

Officer Brad Stoner with the La Crosse Police Department said boating in the same area can be different depending on the water levels.

"You went through one area 100 times in high water, and you come through in low water, you can't get through there," Stoner said. "You hit rocks. Of course, the river itself moving faster. You fall in. It's more dangerous obviously."

The water is expected to rise this weekend with the heavy rainfall in northern Wisconsin.

