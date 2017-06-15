State title crowning achievement for West Salem seniors, Coach Ihle

West Salem's 13 seniors developed a taste for hardware in their time and today they licked the sweetest trophy of all. The Panthers used a pair of four run innings and some timely defense to beat Waupun 8-6 and deliver West Salem it's first ever state baseball title.

"I can't even put words to it. It's a great feeling to know all this hard work in past years has paid off in our senior year. It's a great way to go out," said senior Alex Jeranek.

"State championhsip, you never back down because there's always something big on the line. You always have to fight to the end. Just so happened that we were in the lead at the end, so just being able to continue and end it our way," said senior catcher Trevor Kastenschmidt.

"Honestly, it's indiscribeable. I don't know how to explain it being the first ever West Salem baseball team to make it to the state finals, let alone win it," said senior Braxton Ghelfi.

"It's great for them because they've worked so hard for this over the years. There were high expecations for this group and they lived up to every one of them," said head coach Chuck Ihle, who just completed his 32nd year as head coach.

It's also the first title for Ihle, who after joining the coaches hall of fame earlier this year, now joins another distinguished group as a champion head coach.

"He was pretty emotional in the dugout, as were all of us. It's just a great feeling to know after all his hard work for us, for him to finally be able to say he won a state title too," Jeranek said.

"He's a great guy. We love him as a coach. It's great to do it for him. I know he loves us too. So, it's pretty cool," said senior Hunter Wakefield.

West Salem finshed the season 24-4. They'll look to match their program-best mark of four trips to State if they can get back here once more."