Late goal eliminates Aquinas

Abigail Schlosser's goal in the 77th minute was all Brookfield Academy needed to beat Aquinas in a Division 4 WIAA State semifinal in Milwaukee Thursday.

Schlosser's goal was the only goal of the game in a 1-0 final.

Aquinas had 11 shots on goal but could not put on past Brookfield Academy goalie Calleigh Rogers.

Blugolds goalie Sydney Ion had five saves.

The loss ends a remarkable run for the Aquinas seniors, who qualified for the State Tournament three straight years.

"Those senior girls have made history, more than once. Winning the gold ball. Winning the silver. Being back three years in a row. So that's what I tried to reiterate to them. They've got nothing to be disappointed about. They've got everything to be proud of," said head coach James Lockley.

"It's been a really fun journey. Making it to State three times, nobody thought this would happen. But I think it motivates the underclassman. I think they know what it takes so they can get back here," said senior defensive back Meghan Mazzola.

Aquinas finishes their season 20-4.