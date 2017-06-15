Aquinas Victory Rally

Aquinas High School celebrates a State Baseball title.

The last time Aquinas won a State Title was 2007. Thursday night players, parents and fans celebrated the teams triumphant return.

Aquinas defeated Laconia today for the Division 3 Championship at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. The team thanked the fans who supported them through the season at a rally at the High School.

Jay Ellingson, father of player Ryan Ellingson said; "What a journey. Its a dream. These guys have worked so hard. The seniors for the last four years but also the younger guys. How much they've contributed to this ball club. You can't write this script for a journey like this."

Aquinas wasn't the only area team to bring home a state title. The West Salem Panthers also are State Champs in Division 2.