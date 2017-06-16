West Salem celebrates team's return

Several hundred parents, students, and fans line the street in downtown West Salem Thursday night to welcome home their state championship baseball team.
Earlier Thursday, the West Salem Panthers defeated Waupun 8-6 to win the Division 2 state title in Grand Chute.
The team returned home around 9:45 p.m.
The team rode one of the village's fire trucks to the end of Leonard Street, then climbed off and walked through downtown West Salem. On the walk, players held aloft their hard-won trophy from the tournament.
In the middle of the street, hugs, high-fives, and plenty of pictures were happening with the team.
