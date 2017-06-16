Ex-'Bachelor' star waives right to speedy trial over crash

Former star of "The Bachelor" Chris Soules has waived his right to a speedy trial and has requested that his trial be postponed.

Soules is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and faces up to five years in prison if he's convicted of causing the April 24 crash that killed 66-year-old farmer Kenneth Mosher.

The Des Moines Register reports that attorneys for Soules said Wednesday they need at least a 90-day extension to obtain items from prosecutors and schedule depositions. Soules' trial is currently scheduled to start July 19.

Police say Soules rear-ended Mosher's tractor and left the scene after calling 911 and seeking help for Mosher. He was arrested later at his home.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.