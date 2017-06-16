Thames, Broxton homer as Brewers beat Cardinals 6-4 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thames, Broxton homer as Brewers beat Cardinals 6-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- -

Keon Broxton and Eric Thames homered to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 6-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

Thames' 18th of the season off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh (1-3) in the ninth barely skimmed over the right field wall and broke a 4-4 tie as the Brewers won their second straight series against the Cardinals. Milwaukee had gone 0-15-2 in the previous 17 series.

Broxton drilled the first pitch he saw 489 feet into the left field seats to tie the game 2-2 in the second. It is the longest home run in Busch Stadium III's history and the second-longest this season in the major leagues.

Domingo Santana's single scored Eric Sogard to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead in the third.

For the second consecutive start, Brewers right-hander Zach Davies gave up four runs in five innings. He gave up nine hits and struck out one.

