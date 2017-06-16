Jackson Co man, charged with killing father, committed to mental institution

The man charged with killing his father in Jackson County nearly four years ago has been found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.



Lars Helgeson first entered that plea in 2014. At that time, his lawyers told the court that their client was "a very troubled and sick young man".



Helgeson was charged with shooting his father, Brian Helgeson, four times in September 2013. Investigators say he then admitted to pouring gasoline on the body and burning it, before burying it on the farm where they both lived.

A friend of Lars Helgeson told investigators that Helgeson told him that "the gods wanted him gone" and that "it was a government deal".



Thursday, Judge Mark Goodman committed Helgeson to life in a mental institution.