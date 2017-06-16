Alcohol death rates among middle-aged women have doubled in the last two decades. To make it easier for you to ditch the bottle Gundersen Health System registered dietitian Marisa Pruitt shared some mocktail recipes.

Mocktails would be approached like cocktails - enjoyed in moderation, would contain a moderate amount of calories, similar to alcoholic drinks, but would be a non-alcoholic option when out with others. The more general approach would be calorie-free or low-calorie options that would be consumed on more of a daily basis

Featured Recipes:

Dark Cherry Sparkler

Ice, optional

1 part cherry juice

2 parts sparkling water

Garnish: mint leaves

Fill highball glass with ice. Pour 1 part cherry juice. Finish with 2 parts sparkling water. Garnish with mint sprig.

Cucumber No-jito

Ice

½ cucumber - 4 slices, remainder peeled, seeded and diced 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice 2 teaspoons sugar

Spearmint leaves Club soda

Garnish: spearmint leaves and cucumber slices

In bottom of lowball glass, muddle mint, sugar, lime juice and diced cucumber. Add ice. Top with club soda. Stir. Garnish with cucumber slices and mint leaves.

Orange Mule

Ice 1/2 cup non-alcoholic ginger beer 1/4 cup club soda 1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice Garnishes: Orange slice, Mint Sprig

Fill mug half-full with ice. Add freshly squeezed fruit juice, beer and club soda. Stir. Garnish with orange and mint.