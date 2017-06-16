Cast list announced for LCT's Music Man

As we enjoy the summer heat La Crosse Community Theatre is looking forward to the fall and its fall musical. News19 Daybreak exclusively revealed the cast list Friday morning for the upcoming musical Music Man.

Auditions were Monday and Tuesday this week and many players are involved. The Music Man follows a fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize. There's just one problem-he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef! His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for the librarian. Will she be able to change his tune by curtain's fall?



Performances are Thursdays through Sundays, September 8-24. To get your tickets ahead of time visit lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.