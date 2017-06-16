Copy-Concerns about endangered turtles delay trail bridge razing

Concerns about endangered turtles delay trail bridge razing - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) - Concerns about an endangered turtle species are delaying demolition of a trail bridge in northern Iowa.

The Charles City Press reports (http://bit.ly/2rzdyJv ) that wood turtles along the Cedar River could be imperiled by work tearing down the Charley Western Trail bridge. The wood turtle is considered endangered in Iowa.

City engineer John Fallis says a review of the wood turtle habitat is required before further action. Permits are needed from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Iowa Department of Natural Resources before the demolition can occur. On Monday the City Council is expected to review plans for an environmental assessment.

Part of a supporting arch structure on the trail bridge collapsed in April.

Information from: Charles City Press, http://www.charlescitypress.com

