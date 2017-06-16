Vikings camp in Mankato No. 52 to be in full swing July 27

The Vikings will have their first full-team practice of training camp at Minnesota State University on July 27.

The Vikings announced Friday the schedule for their 52nd consecutive late-summer trip to Mankato , which could be the last one with a new practice facility set to open in Eagan next year.

This time, the Vikings will require rookies and other young or injured players to report three days early for practices before the rest of the squad arrives. Their first open-to-the-public, on-field practice for the early group is July 24.

There will be an evening practice at Blakeslee Stadium on Aug. 5. The last practice of camp will be on Aug. 8, before the Vikings travel to Buffalo for the first exhibition game.

