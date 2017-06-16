Verdict: Yanez found not guilty in shooting death of Philando Castile

Family members of a black motorist shot dead by a Minnesota police officer last year reacted angrily to the officer being found innocent of manslaughter.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was cleared of that charge and two lesser ones Friday in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile five times during a traffic stop last July in a St. Paul suburb, seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Castile’s mother, Valerie, stood and swore when the jury’s verdict was read in St. Paul. His sister and others sobbed loudly. Family members immediately tried to leave the courtroom, and did so after security officers briefly barred their way.

After five days of deliberations, jurors reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop.

The jury found Officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty on all charges in the death of Philando Castile.

Besides a manslaughter charge, Jeronimo Yanez was also cleared Friday of two lesser charges in the July traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb. Yanez shot Philando Castile five times just seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Yanez shot Castile during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb after Castile informed the officer he was carrying a gun. Castile had a permit for the firearm.

Yanez has testified that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life. Prosecutors argue he overreacted to a man who wasn't a threat.

Jurors considering the fate of a Minnesota police officer who killed a black motorist opened their fifth day of deliberations by asking to have the officer's entire testimony re-read to them.

Judge William Leary told jurors Friday that he was denying the request. He said the reasons were unimportant, and he sent them back to work.

They came back shortly before 3 p.m. with the verdict.