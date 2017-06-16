Juror: Deliberations in Castile case 'very hard'

A member of the jury that acquitted a Minnesota police officer of manslaughter in the shooting of a black motorist called deliberations "very, very hard" and says he thinks the panel delivered the right verdict.

Dennis Ploussard said the jury was split 10-2 early this week in favor of acquittal for Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was charged in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile.

Ploussard said jurors spent a lot of time dissecting the "culpable negligence" requirement for conviction. He said the last two holdouts eventually agreed on acquittal.

Ploussard wouldn't identify the two holdouts, but says they were not the jury's only two black members.

Ploussard declined to said whether he thought Yanez acted appropriately. He said the jury sympathizes with the Castile family.