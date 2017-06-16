La Crosse City Councilman remembers K-mart

It's a familiar business at a busy La Crosse intersection. And, it's been there a long time.

K-mart opened its doors at Losey and Jackson in 1965. But, it's set to close in September. A La Crosse Council member hopes another retail store will move in quickly. In the meantime, Gary Padesky has some good memories of the old store because his father worked there.

Padesky says K-mart has a good location, calling it prime real estate. He says that should attract a lot of interest.

RELATED: La Crosse City Council member hopes for new retail at K-Mart site