Panthers are the comeback kids

The dust is settling at Fox Cities Stadium after the 2017 WIAA State Baseball Tournament.

But celebrations at West Salem and Aquinas figure to continue for awhile.

Each with their own unique tale to tell on their way to Thursday's state titles.

West Salem actually trailed in five of their six playoff games including Thursday's state title win over Waupun.

But the Panthers never pushed the panic button whether it was at Regionals, Sectionals or State.

The result was their first ever WIAA state title.

"We just trust each other, trust what we do and what we learned. Just trust each other," said junior Hunter Wakefield.

"We're confident in our hitting. We get down by a couple of runs and we never give up. We put pressure on the defense and put the bat on the ball. We put it in play and that's been the key to our success all year long. Up and down the order, kids making contributions," said head coach Chuck Ihle.