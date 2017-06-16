Aquinas finds the right formula for success

The dust is settling at Fox Cities Stadium after the 2017 WIAA State Baseball Tournament.

But celebrations at West Salem and Aquinas figure to continue for awhile.

Each with their own unique tale to tell on their way to Thursday's state titles.

The Blugolds celebrating their second WIAA state baseball title.

This program has had it's share of stars over the years.

But this team was a little different.

It took a group effort and some off the field bonding for this team to win the division three state title.

"It has to be the seniors. They really went out of their way at practice to include the younger guys and make sure there was an open line of communication between all the kids. Guys got to voice their concerns and air their opinion on things. They really created the culture and an atmosphere of a family. That's what your goal is as a team, to become a family. Everyone is running in the right direction and has the same goals. I hope our seniors next year can repeat this process that we went through," said head coach Scott Bagniefski.

It was Aquinas's second WIAA state baseball title.