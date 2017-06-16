Cass and 5th intersection now open

Progress has been made regarding the construction on Cass Street.
After weeks of the road being closed the intersection of Cass and Fifth is now open.
Cass Street is not yet open entirely. There are some restrictions in the area while construction wraps up on a new roundabout at the intersection of 7th and Cass.
The entire street is expected to be open for the public next month.
MORE: Cass St. Roundabout Project-Wisconsin Department of Transportation
