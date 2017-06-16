County reflects on construction projects

La Crosse County is reflecting on completed work in the downtown area.

Two major projects in particular have been completed, turning the old "Lot C" into the developments of Bell Square and moving the county administration to a new facility on State Street. Both of those finished on time and within budget according to the county, who are not only celebrating that, but also what they say was a high level of collaborations, transparency and sustainability.

"To be able to do everything, getting it on budget and on time and still achieve those three items is sort of another level," said architect Val Schute.

Shute said the completed projects make the downtown area a better functioning "civic zone", able to serve more needs in one consolidated area.