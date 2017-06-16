Badger State Games come to La Crosse

The Badger State Games begin June 17 at UW-L's Veterans Memorial Stadium. This will be the fourth summer that Veterans Memorial Stadium hosts Badger State track and field.

Throughout June, the Badger State Games provide Wisconsin athletes of all ages a chance to compete in their favorite sports. The Olympic style sports festival supplies a motivational goal for all athletes in the state without the pressure of other competitions.

Jeremiah Burish of Explore La Crosse elaborates on the games, "It's a little more informal than the state track meet but you still get to see a really great competition." Burish continues, "It's not that high pressure, it's a little more relaxed. We're here to really accommodate to everyone so it's a great learning experience for some young kids, but it's also a really great competition for the people who have been doing it for a while."

Events kick off with the long jump at 9:30 a.m, and running events at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the games and how to get involved, visit the Badger State Games website.