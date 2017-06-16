WisCorps kicks off summer projects

Members of conservation organization WisCorps had their 2017 summer kick off today.

Serving Wisconsin communities through direct conservation projects, WisCorps works with youth to develop leadership, self-confidence, and work ethic through conservation projects that aim to protect our natural resources.

Their ninth annual send-off celebration sent nine crews to complete projects around the Wisconsin area. Some will travel far but a few WisCorps crews will complete projects here in La Crosse.

WisCorps Operations Director Willie Bittner elaborated on projects in the La Crosse area, "We have two La Crosse community crews that will be doing homeowner projects. So neighborhood revitalization projects for elderly, disabled, low income in the area." Bittner continues, "With the mayor's crew in La Crosse we will be installing twenty square foot gardens in partnership with Mayo, that they donated, and those will be going out this coming week." WisCorps crews make an impact in the communities they serve.

If you see WisCorps workers in their green hard hats anywhere this summer, don't hesitate to strike up a conversation about their work.

To find out more on how to get involved or hire a crew, visit the WisCorps website.

