Blue Golds run March for Music

The Blue Golds Drum and Bugle Corps hosted a 5K Run and Walk at Myrick Park. The run helps raise money for both the Blue Golds organization as well as local area school music programs.

According to Race Director Niki Furlano, every paid participant registration fee directs $10 to the school band program of the runner or walker's choice.

Great weather brought out over 100 participants to the event.

Ethan Komaroski ran the fastest time with a 17:05 finish. Top runner for the women's division was Elle Stussy with a time of 23:20.