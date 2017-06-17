La Crosse County dairy breakfast provides insight into dairy farming

The 2017 La Crosse County dairy breakfast was held on June 17.

Dairy breakfasts are a tradition held every year designed to showcase the importance and beauty of area dairy farms.

This year the Gerke and Hauser families hosted the breakfast at their farm, Hy-Jo-De Holsteins. The dairy breakfast featured petting zoos, tractor rides, live music, and of course a full breakfast for guests to enjoy.

The deep-seeded Wisconsin tradition proves the perfect opportunity to show appreciation for area dairy farmers. Congressmen Ron Kind was in attendance and commented on the history of dairy breakfasts, "It's a chance for all of us to come out on the family farm, to show our appreciation, to give our thanks to our family farmers who work incredibly hard to give us the food security system that we enjoy as a nation." Kind continues, "That is what today is all about, community, spending time on the farm, thanking our family farmers."

Dairy breakfasts provide an insight into the hard work that goes into dairy farming as well. Owner of Hy-Jo-De Holsteins Joe Gerke elaborated on the value of that insight, "They see the farm, they see how the cows are treated, they see how they are fed, they see how they are bedded up, like in our barns we have sprinklers that keep them cool when it's hot and fans." Gerke follows up, "We really do take care of our cattle because if we don't take care of our cattle, they won't take care of us."

The breakfast serves as a big thanks to all the farmers putting food on our tables and making dairy breakfasts possible for everyone to enjoy. To learn more about dairy breakfasts, or to find one nearby, visit the Dairy Days website.