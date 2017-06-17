Vinyl records are a great last minute gift for Dad

Sales of vinyl records have been on the rise as father's day approaches, and a record could be the perfect gift for your Dad.

Serving as a time machine to an era when vinyl was the only option, it can serve as an inexpensive way to show your Father how much you care on the big day.

Ty Striebel, Owner of Old Towne Strings in La Crosse commented on their thoughts regarding why vinyl is coming back, "It kind of reflects back to some of their childhood, listening to records and looking at records and actually having that physically in your hand to look at." Striebel continues, "I know a lot of people have gotten rid of their collections over the years thinking it wasn't really something to keep around anymore, but it has come back and people really do enjoy it."

If you haven't picked up a father's day gift yet, vinyl might be the answer. If you can't pick the right record, learn about a vnyl subscription.