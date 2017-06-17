Car goes into La Crescent slough, drunk driving suspected

A man is in custody on suspicion of drunk driving after his car left the roadway and entered the slough along Highway 14/61 in La Crescent.

The call came in around 3:45 on Saturday afternoon for a car in the water across from La Crescent Wine and Spirits. When first responders arrived, they found a man sitting on the roof of his submerged car.

Witnesses traveling behind the man tell News 19 the car was originally in the left hand lane, drifted into the right lane and barreled into orange traffic cones before going off the road and into the water.

The La Crescent Fire Department used a foam mat to rescue the man, who was not injured. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the man was arrested on scene for driving under the influence.