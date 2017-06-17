11 pounds of marijuana, $174,000 seized in Onalaska investigatio - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

11 pounds of marijuana, $174,000 seized in Onalaska investigation

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
Onalaska, WI (WXOW) - -

The Onalaska Police Department seized 11 pounds of marijuana and $174,000 as part of an investigation into allegations of child battery.

According to the department, investigators arrested Kevin Humphrey on June 6 on charges of child battery. Upon searching Humphrey, investigators found a number of prescription pills not belonging to him. He was also in possession of more than $1,500 in cash. A vehicle search revealed an additional $12,990 in cash, a pound and a half of marijuana and other prescription drugs.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Humphrey's resident where additional drugs and paraphernalia were found. It was then learned he rented a storage unit. When investigators searched the unit, in excess of 8 pounds of marijuana was discovered, additional paraphernalia and $160,000 in cash.

The total amount of money seized during the investigation is $174,000 and the total amount of marijuana is 11 pounds.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.