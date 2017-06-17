More than 500 athletes compete in 2017 Badger State Games Track

On Saturday, more than 500 athletes competed at 2017 Badger State Games Track.

Taking the track at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, participants ranged in age from 6 to 91 years old. The games are designed for athletes of all ages and abilities. Athletes came from around the state and country to qualify for the chance to compete at the 2017 States Games of America in Kentwood, Michigan.

The La Crosse Track Club participated in many of Saturday's events.

"It's fun competition," said Josh Ruben, a 10-year-old competitor with the La Crosse Track Club. "It doesn't matter if you win or lose. You're just out here to have fun, and to me, it's a lot of fun. You get to hang out with your friends, talk to them."

The heat impacted both spectators and athletes. Many friends and family chose shade under umbrellas or tents.

Those competing on Saturday could participate in up to four events.