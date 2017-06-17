Community Celebration recognizes support for Western

Western Technical College hosted a free event on Saturday afternoon designed for the community.

A referendum in 2012 allocated $79.8 million to facilities at Western Technical College.

"Everything we do--our programs, our services--it's a way to meet the needs of the community," said Lee Rasch, President of Western Technical College.

The Community Celebration recognized the financial support of the community dating back to the early 1990s.

"This college has gone to the community three times for referendum," Rasch said. "Once in 1992 for initial refurbishing on the campus, once in 1996 to help build the Health Science Center, and then again in 2012. And each time, the community came forward and supported it."

Guided tours gave the community a chance to see new facilities including the Kumm Center.

"It's wonderful that our Kumm Center is completed and our health programs and Nursing program," Rasch said. "Those facilities now are in state-of-the-art condition."

The new facilities also improve the quality of education.

"The best part is the improvements to our curriculum and what you're going to see as a student or as an employer with the quality of instruction," Rasch said.

As Rasch prepares to step down from his position, he is confident the community will continue to support Western Technical College.

"Once we make these commitments, once this college has put itself in this position, it can never go back," Rasch said. "And, that's going to be a really great thing for many, many years to come."

Other improvements from the 2012 referendum included a parking ramp and major renovations to the Truck and Heavy Equipment Facility. The Coleman Center also had updates.

Those facility changes are part of the Vision 2020 Facilities Projects started in 2013.